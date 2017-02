WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Dorrian characterized the lab as significant. He said the Iraqi Security Forces took possession of the equipment after recapturing the university in January.

"We have reports that that’s the case," Dorrian told reporters when asked if the Islamic State used the university for chemical weapons production.

The spokesman noted Daesh had sought to use chemical weapons, including mustard gas, and said the coalition is currently unaware of how many other production facilities still exist in Iraq and Syria.