US Armored Vehicles Delivery to Syrian Arab Coalition Approved by Obama

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the US Department of Defense confirmed to Sputnik that the United States has supplied the Syrian Arab Coalition with up-armored vehicles.
"This is something that has been in the works for months," Dorrian told reporters. "It is authorized using existing authorities from the previous administration."
The spokesperson added that he did not have firsthand knowledge of whether the Syrian Arab Coalition’s partner forces, including the Syrian Kurdish Popular Defense Units (YPG), are also using the vehicles in question.
"When a partner force has a capability, that provides incidental benefit to the other partner," Dorrian noted.
The Syrian Arab Coalition brings among its ranks Kurd, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters.
