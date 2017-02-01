US Armored Vehicles Delivery to Syrian Arab Coalition Approved by Obama

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the US Department of Defense confirmed to Sputnik that the United States has supplied the Syrian Arab Coalition with up-armored vehicles.

"This is something that has been in the works for months," Dorrian told reporters. "It is authorized using existing authorities from the previous administration."

© AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN SDF Commander: Coalition Forces Supply Weapons, Jointly Fight With Us Against Daesh

Dorrian said the United States delivered "a small number" of vehicles to the Syrian Arab Coalition forces as they are getting ready to continue the assault on the city of Raqqa, which is occupied by Daesh.

The spokesperson added that he did not have firsthand knowledge of whether the Syrian Arab Coalition’s partner forces, including the Syrian Kurdish Popular Defense Units (YPG), are also using the vehicles in question.

"When a partner force has a capability, that provides incidental benefit to the other partner," Dorrian noted.

The Syrian Arab Coalition brings among its ranks Kurd, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters.