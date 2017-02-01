US-Led Coalition Has No Orders to Create Safe Zones in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier, Trump said in an interview with ABC News that he plans to create safe zones for civilians in Syria.

Trump emphasized the option was preferable to letting millions of refugees into Europe or the United States, having previously characterized the EU approach of accepting millions of refugees a "disaster."

"We have not received orders to set up safe zones at this point," Dorrian stated.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that US President Donald Trump's administration should specify its approaches toward establishing safe zones in Syria.