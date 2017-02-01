Turkish Red Crescent President Condemns US Coalition for Idlib Center Attack

© AP Photo/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, US Air Force US Confirms Tuesday Strike in Syria’s Idlib Amid Reports of Nusra Chief’s Death

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, local media reported that airstrikes hit the Red Crescent headquarters in Idlib at around 3:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT), destroying the building's upper floors and injuring volunteers.

"We strongly condemn hideous air attack led by US coalition on #Idlib #RedCrescent HQ. It's clear #warcrime and #IHL violation," Kinik wrote on Twitter.

Idlib's medical facilities have previously been targeted by strikes, with a maternity hospital suffering shelling and a hospital supported by the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) destroyed last summer.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting the Syrian opposition and terrorist groups. The Idlib province is still predominantly in the hands of Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, outlawed in Russia.