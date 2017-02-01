Syrian Army Liberates Eight Settlements From Daesh in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered three violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 3 violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [2], and Hama [1] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

"The Turkish side has registered 9 violations: three in Damascus, three in Aleppo, one in Daraa and two in Latakia provinces," the bulletin said.

According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm any violations registered by Turkey.

The nationwide ceasefire in Syria backed by Russia and Turkey came into effect on December 30 and was later supported by a UN Security Council resolution. Russia and Turkey are monitoring and registering violations of the truce on a daily basis.

"The [Syrian] government forces have taken control over total area of 36.7 square kilometers [some 14 sq. miles], the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

The number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,170, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Within the last 24 hours, truce agreements have been reached with representatives of eight settlements in Damascus [4], Hama [3], and Homs [1] provinces, bringing the total number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire to 1,170," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

According to the document, negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of armed opposition units operating in Damascus, Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Aleppo provinces.