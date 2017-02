© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon, Pool Russian Invite to Host Arab-Israeli Summit in Moscow Still Stands - Lavrov

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – The dismantling of the buildings, accommodating 40 families, was authorized by Israel's Supreme Court decision, saying the settlement had been built illegally on a private land.

"The operation has gradually started," the source said.

A press release by the security service said earlier in the day that the police was getting ready to carry out evacuation.

Amona is considered to be the largest among hundreds of outposts built illegally in the West Bank. Amona obtained symbolic value when it became the arena for massive clashes between the security service members and the outpost's residents 11 years ago.