Kurdish YPG Militia Refutes Reports of Receiving Arms From US-Led Coalition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Reuters news agency reported that US weapons were transferred to Kurdish fighters within the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a part of aid in an operation to liberate Syria's Raqqa from Daesh.

US Department of Defense spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway dismissed these reports in an comment for Sputnik stating that Pentagon only provides training and materiel support to the Syrian Arab Coalition, which is a component of the SDF.

"The media incorrectly reported that the international coalition against Daesh led by the United States has supplied units with arms, including tanks and up-armored vehicles. We in the Kurdish Popular Defense Units emphasize that these reports are incorrect as we have not received any weapons from the Alliance," Khalil said in the statement.

The Operation Wrath of Euphrates, aimed at liberating the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh was launched by Kurdish-led SDF on November 5, 2016. The SDF started the second stage of the operation on December 10.

The SDF is among of the forces fighting against Daesh in the war-torn Syria and brings together Kurds, Arabs, Assyrians and Turkmens among others.