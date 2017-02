ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Moscow hopes the number of groups that have joined the month-long ceasefire in Syria will increase, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We hope that the number of groups that are joining these agreements will increase," Lavrov said at a press conference in Abu Dhabi.

He added that Jordan, in addition to ceasefire guarantors Russia, Turkey and Iran, was helping expand the number of truce observers.