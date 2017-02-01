ANKARA (Sputnik) — Ankara will support the ceasefire regime in Syria and make further efforts to facilitate a political settlement of the Syrian conflict, the National Security Council of Turkey (MGK) said in its statement Wednesday after a meeting.

"The participants of the meeting stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Syria. Therefore, the results of the Astana talks on Syria were discussed in detail. Turkey will continue its efforts to advance a political process in Syria…. The fact that militant groups are supported and supplied by arms paves the way for the spreading of terror," the statement read.

It was noted in the statement that Turkey had emphasized its commitment to fighting terrorism both at home and abroad, condemning those who supplied terrorists with weapons.

The document mentioned the terrorist attacks carried out during recent months by "the militants of the Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), Kurdistan Workers' Party (banned in Turkey) and supporters of the Gulen movement," including terrorist attacks in Istanbul, Kayseri and Izmir, as well as the murder of Russian Ambassador to Ankara Andrey Karlov.

Additionally, the statement said that the MGK also discussed the protection of the rights and interests of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey.