Over 4,000 Syrians Received Humanitarian Aid in Past 24 Hours - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry has conducted humanitarian events such cities as Aleppo, Latakia and Jarmana.

"In the course of the last 24 hours the Russian centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has conducted 8 humanitarian events in the cities: Aleppo (6) and Latakia (1) as well as in the Jarmana town in the Damascus province (1)… 4,037 citizens have received humanitarian aid," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, civilians in Aleppo and and Jarmana received 3,2 tonnes of bread, 1,000 hot meals and 400 sets with food products.

In total, the Syrian citizens received 5,7 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, the statement specified.