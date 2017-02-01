Iran's IRGC Deputy Chief Slams UK PM's Remarks About Tehran's Mid Eastern Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last week, during her visit to the United States, May stressed the need to reduce Iran’s "malign influence" in the Middle East among the country's key foreign policy priorities.

"In such conditions, Britain is after fomenting tensions in the region, and of course it has a long experience in this field, and it seems that, by continuing this trend, Britain seeks to persuade the Americans to exercise interference under the cover of resolving the regional crises and concerns," Rad said as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Tehran is providing its support to the Syrian government and acted as one of the guarantors in establishing the latest Syrian ceasefire.