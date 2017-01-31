US Senator Calls for UN-Approved Safe Zones in Syria

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson UN Security Council Considers Russia Draft on Results of Astana Talks on Syria - President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Andrew Feinberg, Requiring United Nations approval of any safe zones in Syria would be better than attempts to impose them unilaterally, Menendez told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"When the United Nations does it, it gives it the imprimatur of global support — and I always think that’s the better way," Menendez said when asked about the possibility of setting up so-called "safe zones" in Syria.