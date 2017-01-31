Hamas Threat to Israel, May Provoke New Conflict at Any Moment

© REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Hamas, Egyptian Officials Discuss Gaza Blockade, Palestinian Reconciliation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Liberman pointed out that the only thing preventing Hamas from starting a new war was the balance of power.

"Hamas and the rest of the groups in Gaza have not abandoned their desire to destroy Israel and to harm us," Liberman said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

"They know that the balance of power is not in their favor and if they act against us, they will pay a very heavy price," Liberman added.

The statement came a week after Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett had called on Israeli leadership to alter its security approach in order to avoid military failures similar to those during the 2014 military operation in the Gaza Strip.