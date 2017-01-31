Register
31 January 2017
    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria

    No Mines! Russia Opens Mine Action Center in Syria's Aleppo

    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Middle East
    0 11830

    A Syrian branch of the Russian Armed Forces’ International Mine Action Center officially opened its campus in Aleppo on Tuesday to train soldiers from the Syrian Army to demine territories liberated from terrorists, the Center’s director Igor Mikhalik told reporters.

    Syrian Army troops in the Ramouseh district of southern Aleppo.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Syrian Army Clearing Mines in Aleppo's Liberated Districts (VIDEO)
    “We are already receiving applications and plan to start training an initial group of 50 to 70 would-be sappers already on Tuesday,” Mikhalik said.

    After completing their course of training, to run from one month to three depending on its specifics, the Syrian bomb disposal experts will form a special unit of army engineers and sappers to join in the mine-clearing operation now underway in Aleppo and other liberated parts of the country.

    “A bad sapper can’t be a good teacher. Only a good one is able to train someone to be as good as he is,” Igor Mikhalik said.
    He added that mine disposal units still had a lot of work to do in Aleppo.

    “We have found a warehouse full of directional antipersonnel mines and cumulative antitank mines. It looks like such mines are being mass-produced here. They are of good quality and factory-made all, meaning that there is a mine war going on here,” he noted.

    Russian military EOD specialists continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria.
    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian Sappers Demined Some 890 Acres in Aleppo Within 7 Days
    Over the past week, Russian mine disposal units have cleared over 360 hectares in Aleppo and 75 kilometers of roads defusing over 1,000 explosive devices.

    Meanwhile, more than 12,000 people have already returned to their homes in the eastern part of Aleppo that was liberated from militants’’ control in December.

    “All of them receive necessary assistance," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

