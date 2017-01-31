Russian MoD Delivers Over 15 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syrian Aleppo Residents

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Over 12,000 Civilians Returned to Houses in Eastern Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the bulletin, the total weight of delivered humanitarian aid has reached 15.2 tonnes, while 9,960 Syrian citizens have received humanitarian aid.

"The Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 12 humanitarian events in the Aleppo city: in the areas of Qasiliyah and Sheikh Maqsood (twice), in the senior housing complex in the Qaralok area, in schools in the areas in Qarim al-Dodo, al-Akramiya, Khalidiya, al-Aweija, al-Salkhiniya and Ashrafiya, in mosques in the areas of al-Khamdaniya 1 and Aquel). In course of the humanitarian events the citizens have received more than 7.5 tons of bread, 3,000 portions of hot meals, and 1,200 sets with food products," Russia’s Syrian reconciliation center said in a daily bulletin.

Additionally, Russian aircraft have dropped 20,7 tonnes of humanitarian aid, which had been received by the Syrian authorities from the United Nations, on the Deir ez-Zor area.