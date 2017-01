WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The sailor killed in a raid against al-Qaeda in Yemen was identified as Chief Special Warfare Operator William ‘Ryan’ Owens.

Ryan was in a Special Warfare Unit under CENTCOM.

"Chief Special Warfare Operator William ‘Ryan’ Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois, died Jan. 28 in the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen, of wounds sustained in a raid against al-Qaeda," the announcement said on Monday.