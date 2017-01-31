Russian Draft of Syria Constitution to Help Syrians Create Own Version - Naumkin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian delegation to the Astana talks has presented to the Syrian armed opposition a draft new constitution of the country.

"Naturally the Syrians should determine the form of the future Syrian state, no foreigners can force any text of the constitution on them. But it can at least invigorate the process… This document includes bullet points, in fact, based on the ideas we heard from the Syrians themselves," Vitaly Naumkin told the RT broadcaster.

"Why [did the Russian draft appear] now? I think, it is because we have to conclude the period when we are concentrated on the ceasefire and humanitarian issues and move on to the issues of the peaceful resolution [of the crisis]. It is related to the UN Resolution 2254 and to the fact that we will move on to the constitution and then to the elections," Naumkin said.