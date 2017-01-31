Mexico Accuses Israel of ‘Aggression’ After Netanyahu’s Wall Tweet

In a tweet on Saturday, Netanyahu wrote, “President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel’s southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great Idea.”

In response to the comment, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that they spoke to Israel’s ambassador about their “profound surprise, rejection and disappointment in the prime minister’s message on Twitter. Mexico is Israel’s friend and should be treated as such.”

“We hope that Israel’s government will be sensitive enough to correct Netanyahu’s statement,” Videgaray said.

Within hours of the tweet, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson tweeted that Netanyahu was simply referring “to our specific security experience which we are willing to share.”

“We do not express a position on US-Mexico relations,” Videgaray said.

On Monday, Netanyahu, at the weekly Likud faction meeting, said that his tweet was a response to Trump praising Israel’s border wall with Egypt, and that the issue between Israel and Mexico was created by pundits.

The prime minister asked “who even mentioned Mexico?” and then asserted that it was a left-wing smear campaign.

“It doesn’t surprise me. The media is left-wing, mobilized on a Bolshevik hunt [against me], [dedicated to] brainwashing, and character assassination against me and my family,” said Netanyahu, referring to two ongoing investigations in Israel regarding financial foul-play on the part of the Israeli leader.

Israel’s ambassador to Mexico Jonathan Peled is now expected to be called to meet with Videgaray on Monday.