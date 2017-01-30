Guns Fall Silent: Almost 300 Militants Surrender in Syrian Daraa Province

© AFP 2016/ STRINGER Water is Life: Syrian Army Liberates Vital Wadi Barada Area Near Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the state-run SANA news agency, those gunmen agreed to abstain from any military activity, handed over their weapons including 60 rifles, 15 anti-tank mines, and five explosive devices, and thus had their legal status settled.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since March 2011.

The largest success of the Syrian Ministry of National Reconciliation within the militant rehabilitation program took place in 2014 in Homs, when around 1,500 fighters turned themselves in and returned to peaceful life.