19:23 GMT +330 January 2017
    Smoke rises from Islamic State group positions after an airstrike by U.S.-led coalition warplanes in Fallujah, as Iraqi security forces and allied Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces and Sunni tribal fighters, take combat positions outside Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, May 23, 2016

    US-Led Coalition Conducts 15 Strikes Against Daesh in Iraq, Syria

    © AP Photo/ Rwa Faisal
    US-led coalition airforces launched ten strikes in Syria and five strikes in Iraq against the Daesh targets, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

    Su-34
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia Sees 'Unlimited Possibilities' in Anti-Daesh Cooperation With US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-led coalition forces carried out 15 strikes against the Islamic State (ISIL, or Daesh) targets on Sunday in both Syria and Iraq, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

    "In Syria, Coalition military forces conducted 10 strikes consisting of 14 engagements using attack, bomber, and remotely piloted aircraft against ISIL targets," the release said on Monday. "Additionally in Iraq, Coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of 21 engagements coordinated with and in support of the government of Iraq using attack, fighter, remotely piloted aircraft, and artillery against ISIL targets."

    In Syria, the airstrikes were launched near four locations — Abu Kamal, Al Bab, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor — and destroyed five oil well heads, two oil storage tanks, a vehicle, a front-end loader, an ammunition factory, an oil pump jack and an oil storage tank.

    In this Wednesday, June 8, 2011 file photo, sun sets behind an oil pump in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain
    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali, File
    Trump: There Would Be No Daesh Terrorism if US Took Control of Oil
    The airstrikes in Iraq were carried out near the city of Mosul, and destroyed five watercraft, four VBIED factories, four front-end loaders, an artillery system, a vehicle, two Daesh-held buildings and a command and control node.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.

