US-Led Coalition Conducts 15 Strikes Against Daesh in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-led coalition forces carried out 15 strikes against the Islamic State (ISIL, or Daesh) targets on Sunday in both Syria and Iraq, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

"In Syria, Coalition military forces conducted 10 strikes consisting of 14 engagements using attack, bomber, and remotely piloted aircraft against ISIL targets," the release said on Monday. "Additionally in Iraq, Coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of 21 engagements coordinated with and in support of the government of Iraq using attack, fighter, remotely piloted aircraft, and artillery against ISIL targets."

In Syria, the airstrikes were launched near four locations — Abu Kamal, Al Bab, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor — and destroyed five oil well heads, two oil storage tanks, a vehicle, a front-end loader, an ammunition factory, an oil pump jack and an oil storage tank.

© AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali, File Trump: There Would Be No Daesh Terrorism if US Took Control of Oil

The airstrikes in Iraq were carried out near the city of Mosul, and destroyed five watercraft, four VBIED factories, four front-end loaders, an artillery system, a vehicle, two Daesh-held buildings and a command and control node.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.