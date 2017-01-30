Register
19:23 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Qadri Jamil, center, chairman of the Syrian opposition's Moscow group, secretary of the People's Will Party and one of the leaders of the Popular Front for Change and Liberation, with Jamal Suleiman, right, a representative of the Syrian opposition's Cairo group, during a news conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow

    Joint Delegation of Opposition for Syria Peace Talks Still Hard-to-Reach Aim

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 44 0 0

    Formation of a joint delegation of the opposition that could participate in the Syrian conflict settlement talks is still facing a number of difficulties and is unlikely to be achieved in the near future, representative of Cairo opposition group Jamal Suleimani told Sputnik on Monday.

    Franco-Syrian politician and leading figure of opposition to the Syrian government, Randa Kassis (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Syria's HNC Cannot Represent Armed Opposition After Astana Talks - Opposition Figure
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Friday, members of various factions of the Syrian opposition met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow and discussed among other issues the possibility to form a single delegation for the upcoming round of Geneva talks.

    "It will be wise if we go to Geneva in one delegation, but it is not a near target to achieve now. It needs lots of work, and it needs regional and international understanding in order to achieve it," Suleimani said.

    Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee (HNC) of the opposition has been the main opponent to the idea of forging a joint delegation, insisting on its exclusive right to represent the Syrian opposition movement.

    HNC General Coordinator Riyad Hijab did not attend the meeting in Moscow, though he had received a personal invitation.

    "If there are some countries that are in favor of this idea, and others are not, I don’t think it will be realistic. Unfortunately many opposition fronts are allied to certain countries. So they don’t make independent decisions in cases like this," Suleimani said.

    He added that the Cairo platform of the opposition is fully "in support of the idea to be part of a united delegation."

    The new round of the UN-mediated talks on the Syrian settlement is expected to take place in Geneva in February.

    The Arab countries including Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf states should join future rounds of negotiations on the Syrian settlement as their participation is fundamental for working out a sustainable peace plan, representative of Cairo opposition group Jamal Suleiman said.

    "The Egyptians can play a fundamental and important role in this direction as well as other Arab countries. I believe that more Arab countries would get involved in this process such as Egypt and the Gulf states as well as Jordan as it is a neighbor and besides this country is hosting over a million of Syrian refugees and is seriously affected by the situation in Syria," Suleiman said.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of the Syrian settlement talks in Astana held on January 23-24 expressed hope that Egypt would join the negotiations, while Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Iraq could take part in them at subsequent stages. However, none of the Arab states participated in the talks.

    The next round of UN-mediated talks in Geneva was expected to take place on February 8. On Friday, Lavrov said that the United Nations had decided to postpone the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva until the end of the month.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Ayrault: Astana Talks Needed Chance as Step in Syrian Reconciliation Process
    Russia, Iran Agree Astana Talks 'Efficient Platform' for Syrian Settlement
    Syrian Opposition to Set Up Working Groups on Constitution, Geneva Talks
    Tags:
    talks, Syrian opposition, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok