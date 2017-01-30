Baghdad Strikes Back in Retaliation to Trump's Immigration Decree

On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Oh, no. I won't be able to visit some sand trap in the middle east. What will I do now? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Hopefully this includes the US military. 90 days should be plenty of time for Iraq to defeat ISIS without further US interference.
Jeffrey Spinner
The Night Wind