Baghdad Strikes Back in Retaliation to Trump's Immigration Decree

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US citizens are banned from visiting Iraq for 90 days in the Council of Representatives of Iraq's reciprocal move to Washington, according to the Al Sumaria broadcaster.

On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.