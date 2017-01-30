Register
14:51 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A Syrian government soldier walks near a damaged car on a road to Aleppo, Syria January 29, 2017

    Daesh Militants Scramble for Position in Syria as Tide of War Turns Against Them

    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 34810

    Fighting between Syrian government forces and Daesh jihadists is now mostly concentrated in the north of Syria: the terrorists have besieged the city of Deir ez-Zor and have tried to block the major supply route to Aleppo. Russian military analysts explain that they are simply trying to delay their total defeat, which is just a matter of time.

    A man feed pigeons in Damascus, Syria January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Russia's Proposed Draft Constitution for Syria a Serious Step Towards Peace
    On January 26, Daesh (ISIS, Islamic State) launched a large-scale attack on the government supply line to the city of Aleppo – the Khanaser-Aleppo highway, aiming to cut off supplies to the government-held city.

    The Syrian army and the National Defense Forces (NDF), backed up by Russian warplanes, repelled the attack, but the incident clearly showed that this vital supply line was still vulnerable to attacks by the terrorists.

    On Friday, Syrian cargo aircraft successfully dropped off ammunition to the servicemen at the military airfield at the city of Deir ez-Zor, currently besieged by Daesh. The Deir ez-Zor military airbase is the government-held position in the city where several residential areas are still under government control.

    However much of the oil-rich province, which bears the same name, is still under control of the jihadists.

    Commenting on the latest military developments in the country, Russian military analysts note that the militants are well aware of the lack of the military in the government forces and are trying to find weak points in the defense of the Syrian army while trying to avoid their utmost defeat, which is only a matter of time.

    The jihadists are using maneuverable raiding teams, capable of hitting communications and rear units.

    A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet
    © AP Photo/ Anatolia, Kenan Gurbuz
    Turkey Kills 20 Daesh Terrorists During Aerial Bombardment in Northern Syria
    Ivan Konovalov, head of the sector of military policy and economy of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies spoke to Russia's Izvestiya newspaper on the jihadists' tactics, saying that they are desperate to find a way to avoid military defeat.

    "There are fairly good strategists among the jihadists, who understand only too well that they are going to be ruined politically very soon, as, due to Russia's efforts, there will soon be a unified front against them," he told the newspaper.

    The analyst also said that regardless of the impending outcome, the terrorists are still trying to seize the initiative by attacking in a number of directions.

    "They need to increase the territory under their control as much as they can, hence we see attacks on Palmyra, Deir ez-Zor, fierce battles near Al Bab and Aleppo. They are applying the tactics of war of maneuver, hitting the communication lines, using the element of surprise," he said.

    Konovalov is however convinced that it will only postpone their imminent defeat.

    "The terrorists won't be able to turn the tide of the war if Russia continues its support of the Syrian army and the Kurds don't start a war with the Turks," he said, adding that the Syrian government forces and the Kurds remain the most dangerous threat to the jihadists.

    Ramouseh district in south Aleppo liberated
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Over 12,000 Civilians Returned to Houses in Eastern Aleppo
    Meanwhile the Turkish General Staff reported on Monday that it continued its airstrikes in the north of the country, killing 20 Daesh jihadist group members over the past 24 hours.

    "Turkish Air Forces destroyed 20 buildings used by Daesh terrorists as hideouts, as well as one arsenal and two defensive positions in the Syrian towns of Al Bab, Tadif and Bzagah… In over 24 hours, 20 Daesh terrorists have been eliminated," the General Staff was quoted as saying by the news outlet Haberturk.

    Turkish forces, along with Syrian opposition forces, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently carrying out an offensive against the strategic city of Al Bab.

    Meanwhile, last week Russia's six long-range bombers flew all the way from Russia to the Syrian governorate of Deir ez-Zor to attack Daesh targets, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

    A Syrian army soldier takes aim in the government sector of the town of Houwayqa, which is besieged by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists, in the northeastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Ayham al-Mohammad
    Syrian Aircraft Deliver Ammunition to Deir ez-Zor Besieged by Daesh
    The Tupolev Tu-22M3 bombers flew through Iranian and Iraqi airspace last Monday and conducted airstrikes on the terrorist group’s command centers and weapons stockpiles, the ministry said in a statement.

    Commenting on the attacks of the Russian aviation, Russian political and military analyst Alexander Perendzhiev, an associate professor in the Faculty of Political Sciences and Sociology, told Sputnik that they will allow the recapture of the country's north from the jihadists and further restoration of the economy in the most industrially developed Syrian province of Aleppo.

    He also noted that the liberation of the Aleppo province from terrorists remains the major strategic goal which will enable the Syrian government forces to set up control over the north of the country and the Syrian-Turkish border.

    "Much of the supply of the terrorists is still going on through this border, as well as illegal trafficking of oil and other supplies," he told Sputnik.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Tulsi Gabbard Speaks the Truth on Syria, Gets Smeared by the Mainstream Media
    Turkish DM Says Too Early to Speak About Daesh Retreat From Syria's Al-Bab
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Syrian conflict, Daesh, Alexander Perendzhiev, Ivan Konovalov, Deir Ez-Zor, Syria, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok