Turkey Kills 20 Daesh Terrorists During Aerial Bombardment in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik)As a result of airstrikes conducted by the Turkish Air Forces, 20 Daesh jihadist group members were killed in northern Syria over the past 24 hours, media reported Monday, citing a statement issued by the Turkish General Staff.

"Turkish Air Forces destroyed 20 buildings used by Daesh terrorists as hideouts, as well as one arsenal and two defensive positions in the Syrian towns of Al Bab, Tadif and Bzagah… In over 24 hours, 20 Daesh terrorists have been eliminated," the General Staff was quoted as saying by the news outlet Haberturk.

In August 2016, Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield against the internationally-condemned terrorist organization Daesh (ISIL/ISIS).

Turkish forces, along with Syrian opposition forces, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently carrying out an offensive against a strategic city of Al Bab.

