Russian Sappers Demined Some 890 Acres in Aleppo Within 7 Days

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian sappers have demined an area of over 360 hectares (890 acres), 75 kilometers (over 46 miles) of roads and neutralized over 1,000 explosive devices in the northern Syria's city of Aleppo within the last week, Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Monday.

