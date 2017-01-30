Register
07:15 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Saturday, July 19, 2014 file photo, the Mosque of The Prophet Younis, or Jonah, in Mosul, 225 miles (360 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq

    Some 350,000 Children Trapped in Daesh-Controlled Western Mosul - Charity

    © AP Photo/ File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    17910

    Save the Children said that about 350,000 children are currently trapped in the western part of Iraq's Mosul controlled by Daesh ahead of the anti-terror offensive.

    Iraq Asks US-Led Coalition to 'Stand by Their Side' in West Mosul Operation - General
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — About 350,000 children are currently trapped in the western part of Iraq's Mosul controlled by Daesh (ISIL, or ISIS) terrorist group ahead of the anti-terror offensive, Save the Children said on Monday.

    "An estimated 350,000 children are trapped in siege-like conditions under ISIS control in western Mosul, risking summary execution by militants if they try to flee, as Iraqi and coalition forces look set to cross the River Tigris and advance deeper into the city," the statement said.

    The statement added that the charity called on the Iraqi troops, as well as on their allies from the United States and the United Kingdom, to take all necessary steps to minimize the civilian casualties during the operation to liberate the western districts of the city.

    Mosul, occupied by Daesh in 2014, has been a battleground between the forces of the terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States, since October 2016. The military operation, which has already resulted in liberation of the eastern city's part, has displaced dozens of thousands of people.

    Related:

    US Coalition Declines to Comment on Daesh Chechen Fighters’ Role in Mosul Battle
    Iraqi Authorities Predict Liberation of Western Mosul to Displace Up to 250,000
    Civilians Trying to Flee Mosul Attacked by Daesh Terrorists
    Drawings of Children Enslaved by Daesh Found in Mosul (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    children, Daesh, Mosul, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      rmpblue
      And some tens of thousands of children and women dead as a result of Russian and Syrian (Putin and Assad) bombing and murders of those in the rest of Mosul and other parts of Assad's Syria.
      Who the hell says one man has the right to continue a rule of a nation at the expense of hundreds of thousands and definitively more than a million to date? Oh yeah . . .Putin and Assad!

      Frucking war criminals . . .
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok