Some 350,000 Children Trapped in Daesh-Controlled Western Mosul - Charity

"An estimated 350,000 children are trapped in siege-like conditions under ISIS control in western Mosul, risking summary execution by militants if they try to flee, as Iraqi and coalition forces look set to cross the River Tigris and advance deeper into the city," the statement said.
The statement added that the charity called on the Iraqi troops, as well as on their allies from the United States and the United Kingdom, to take all necessary steps to minimize the civilian casualties during the operation to liberate the western districts of the city.
Mosul, occupied by Daesh in 2014, has been a battleground between the forces of the terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States, since October 2016. The military operation, which has already resulted in liberation of the eastern city's part, has displaced dozens of thousands of people.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And some tens of thousands of children and women dead as a result of Russian and Syrian (Putin and Assad) bombing and murders of those in the rest of Mosul and other parts of Assad's Syria.
rmpblue
Who the hell says one man has the right to continue a rule of a nation at the expense of hundreds of thousands and definitively more than a million to date? Oh yeah . . .Putin and Assad!
Frucking war criminals . . .