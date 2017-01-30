Some 350,000 Children Trapped in Daesh-Controlled Western Mosul - Charity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — About 350,000 children are currently trapped in the western part of Iraq's Mosul controlled by Daesh (ISIL, or ISIS) terrorist group ahead of the anti-terror offensive, Save the Children said on Monday.

"An estimated 350,000 children are trapped in siege-like conditions under ISIS control in western Mosul, risking summary execution by militants if they try to flee, as Iraqi and coalition forces look set to cross the River Tigris and advance deeper into the city," the statement said.

The statement added that the charity called on the Iraqi troops, as well as on their allies from the United States and the United Kingdom, to take all necessary steps to minimize the civilian casualties during the operation to liberate the western districts of the city.

Mosul, occupied by Daesh in 2014, has been a battleground between the forces of the terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States, since October 2016. The military operation, which has already resulted in liberation of the eastern city's part, has displaced dozens of thousands of people.