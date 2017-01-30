Trump Pledges to Support People Suffering From Syrian Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump promised to find opportunities to support people, who have been affected by a humanitarian crisis in Syria despite Washington's move to prevent Syrian refugees from entering the United States.

"I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering," Trump said Sunday.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States", which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

The issue of refugees from the crisis-torn Syria has become actual due to the ongoing civil war in the Middle Eastern country. The conflict made millions of people leave their country of origin due to the ongoing hostilities and the destruction of the infrastructure across the state.