© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Russia's Syrian Diaspora Participated in Draft Constitution Elaboration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The new Syrian constitution must be adopted by Syrian people while the draft constitution prepared by Russia is just a guideline, Russian Defense Ministry's Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate Gen. Stanislav Gadjimagomedov said on Sunday.

"We expect that the draft constitution proposed by us can and must become some kind of a guideline … undoubtedly, the Syrian people must form the constitution themselves, which must take into account proposals made both by the government and the opposition," Gadjimagomedov told Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

According to Gadjimagomedov, Russia expects that its project will be a unifying factor for all participants of the negotiation process and promote political settlement.

Russia presented the new Syrian draft constitution during the talks in Astana on January 23-24.

The Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.