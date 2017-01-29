Register
29 January 2017
    Situation in Syria

    Russia Registers Two Ceasefire Violations in Syria Within Past 24 Hours

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Middle East
    Russian specialists registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the last 24 hours.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia registered two violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria within the past 24 hours, while Turkey reported about 14 cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin on Sunday.

    "Within the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 2 cases in the Latakia province. The Turkish party has registered 14 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (7), Damascus (4), Homs (2), and Latakia (1)," the bulletin said.

    The Russian Defense Ministry noted that one of the cases reported by the Turkish party was a fire opened against positions of the Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham terror group, outlawed in Russia.

    "Other 13 violations have not been confirmed by the Russian party," the bulletin said.

    The Defense Ministry said that no ceasefire agreements with representatives of Syrian settlements had been signed within the past 24 hours.

    "The total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements remained 1155… The number of armed formations, which had claimed to observe the ceasefire regime, remained 104," the bulletin said.

    The document added that negotiations on joining the ceasefire regime had been continued with field commanders of armed opposition units in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Quneitra.

    Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

