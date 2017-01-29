Register
17:36 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A man feed pigeons in Damascus, Syria January 28, 2017

    Russia's Proposed Draft Constitution for Syria a Serious Step Towards Peace

    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 85 0 0

    Russia's draft of the Syrian constitution that Moscow circulated at the January 23-24 intra-Syrian talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, is a serious step towards the peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict and towards a consensus between Damascus and the so-called "moderate" opposition, Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov told Sputnik.

    Participants of Syria peace talks attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    Russia's Proposed Constitution for Syria Includes Ideas from Both Sides - Lavrov
    At the January 23-24 intra-Syrian talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, Russia has proposed a draft to serve as a "guide" for the Syrian constitution, outlining that it will be the Syrians who draft the final version, taking into account proposals made by both the government and the opposition.

    RT channel has obtained a copy of the proposed document via an opposition source in Syria.

    Territorial integrity, the separation of political powers as well as respect for minority rights and international treaties are among the cornerstones of the draft.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow based its proposal on what it heard "from the [Syrian] government, from the opposition and from the countries of the region" over the past few years.

    In terms of sovereignty, the Russian proposal says that Syria "is united, inviolable and indivisible." Its territory is "inalienable" and the state borders can only be changed after a public referendum conducted "among all citizens of Syria."

    A T-55 tank in the position of the National Socialist Party's militia outside terrorist-held town of Al-Karyatein, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Seeking the Way Out: Syria's Decentralization Not a Panacea
    According to the draft Constitution, the executive branch of power in the country is represented by the President and his government. The President is elected by a public vote and can serve a maximum of two terms with seven years each. The People’s Assembly serves as a parliament, passing laws which later should be forwarded for approval to the Assembly of Territories and then to the President.

    It says the country’s leader can be stripped of his powers by the Assembly of Territories in case the People’s Assembly formally accuses the leader of committing "treason" or any other "severe crime."

    The highest part of the Judiciary is the Constitutional Court, which among others oversees the legality of laws, decrees and other forms of legislation.

    Commenting on the proposed document, Ivan Konovalov, a military expert and the director of the Center for the Study of Strategic Trends told Sputnik that the proposal should be looked at from two aspects: as yet another step towards peace in the war-torn country and as a principal law which will lay a basis of a practically new state.

    "On the whole, its clauses and provisions are very logical and reasonable. There is nothing contentious within it," the expert said.

    Situation at Syrian-Turkish border
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Russia, Iran Agree Astana Talks 'Efficient Platform' for Syrian Settlement
    However he further noted that Moscow's initiative will have no influence on the radicals from Islamic State (Daesh) and al-Nusra Front, who are not interested in the settlement of the crisis and peaceful resolution of the conflict under any circumstances.

    Konovalov also noted that the draft is very timely, as it the first occasion when the Syrian government and the opposition field commanders have met face to face.

    "If we take into consideration that apart from Daesh and Al-Nusra there are about 200 thousand people confronting the state government, then the interests of about one third of them were represented in Astana. Thus it is very good that such a document was presented," he said.

    The expert added, that the referendum envisaged by the draft document, allows hoping that the maximum number of the interested parties will be involved in the reconstruction of the country.

    "The document does set the conditions for a referendum, which is of real need. This process should involve as many forces as possible, including international powers," he said.

    Participants in a meeting on Syria in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov
    Armed Opposition's Vow to Commit to Truce Astana Talks' Key Achievement – Syrian Ambassador
    "Every Syrian should feel himself a participant of the reconstruction of his home country and demonstrate that he is not indifferent towards its future," Konovalov stated.

    In the separate comment on the issue, Stanislav Ivanov, a leading research fellow at Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) and the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) told Sputnik that negotiations in Astana became a turning point in the Syrian conflict.

    "The balance has not yet altered in favor of any side, however it stopped," he said at a round table discussion at Rossiya Segodnya agency.

    The political analyst explained that while the ceasefire provides for the wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of Syrians allowing them to stay alive and well, then it comes as a huge achievement for the region.

    He further noted that the task of Russia and other countries participating in the peace process is to maintain the ceasefire as long as possible and to set conditions for further agreements of the sides to the conflict.

    The expert however expressed regret that there were no Kurdish representatives either in Geneva or Astana.

    "The Kurds however are the core of the country which has withstood the major attack of the Islamists and which has set forward the conditions for these negotiations," the expert said.

    Participants of Syria peace talks attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    Astana Talks Contributed to Significant Intra-Syria Settlement Progress
    He further noted that the Kurds remain neutral and are not fighting against either the government forces or the armed opposition, but only defend their enclaves.

    "Why not invite the Kurds as the third, neutral party in the negotiations and offer them to present their version of the constitution?" Ivanov questioned.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin, Nazarbayev Agree Astana Talks Give 'Serious Impetus' to Syrian Settlement
    Armed Opposition's Vow to Commit to Truce Astana Talks' Key Achievement
    Lavrov Says Syrian Settlement Prospects Are 'Not Bad' After Astana Talks
    Tags:
    moderate opposition, draft, constitution, Astana talks on Syria, Daesh, Al-Nusra Front, Stanislav Ivanov, Ivan Konovalov, Kazakhstan, Syria, Russia, Astana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok