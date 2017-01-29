Israeli PM Netanyahu Reiterates Call on US Embassy to Move to Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Israel has always been in favor of moving US embassy to Jerusalem and will not change its position on this issue, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.

"I would like to use this opportunity and make clear our position, which has always implied and will imply that the US embassy should be situated here in Jerusalem… Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and it would be correct not only for US, but also other countries' embassies to move here," Netanyahu said during the Sunday cabinet session.

During the presidential campaign, US President Donald Trump promised to move US embassy to Jerusalem , if he is elected. He also called Jerusalem "the eternal capital of the Jewish people." The decision has not been made yet, but Palestinians supported by a range of Arab states strongly oppose this step, saying it could trigger a sectarian war in the region.

Israel declared Jerusalem its capital in 1949, but the United Nations recognizes East Jerusalem, including the Old City, to be part of Palestine. Israel recaptured East Jerusalem in 1967, which is not recognized by a number of nations. Palestine seeks to establish East Jerusalem as its own independent state's capital.