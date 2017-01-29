EgyptAir Instructed to Deny Boarding US-Bound Flights to Nationals of 7 States

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Trump signed an executive ordered Friday to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

According to the airline’s staff member, the boarding is denied to the citizens of those seven countries that have immigration visas, while the new measures will not affect those with US green cards or diplomatic passports, the Youm7 newspaper reported.

On Saturday, five Iraqi citizens and one Yemeni citizen were denied boarding a flight from Cairo to New York City by EgyptAir. The source from Cairo airport told Sputnik that EgyptAir had denied boarding because the company did not want to take responsibility for citizens if they would be later denied entry to the United States despite having US visas.

According to media reports, other airlines also turned away immigrants from boarding US-bound flights due to the new order, among them Qatar Airways and Dutch airline KLM. Major Australian airline Qantas announced that it would offer refunds or a change of destination to their passengers in case they were affected by Trump's order.