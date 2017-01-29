Turkish Forces Kill 18 Daesh Militants, Destroy 18 Targets in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish armed forces have killed 18 Daesh militants and destroyed 18 targets over the past 24 hours as part of the Euphrates Shield Operation in northern Syria, the Turkish General Staff said Sunday.
"Turkish air forces killed 18 Daesh terrorists and destroyed 3 armories, 4 control points, 2 tunnels and 9 buildings used as hideouts, as a result of airstrikes in the Syrian towns of al-Bab and Bzagah," the General Staff was quoted as saying by the Haberturk media outlet.
The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.
