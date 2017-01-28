Iran Starts Tests of IR-8 Uranium Enrichment Centrifuges of New Generation

© AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali UK to Lead Joint War Games in Persian Gulf Simulating Conflict with Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iran launched tests of IR-8 uranium centrifuges of new generation as part of developing its civil nuclear program, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Saturday in a statement.

"On the threshold of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic revolution and in line with the further continuation of nuclear peaceful program, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched an important stage of studying and developing IR-8 centrifuges of new through loading [them] with UF6 gas," the statement said.

It added that the tests were ordered by the Iranian government in line with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries comprising Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran stated that it would not further seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.