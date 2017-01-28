Russia Registers Five Ceasefire Violations in Syria Within Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered five violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday in a daily bulletin.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 5 cases in the Latakia province. The Turkish party has not provided data about registered ceasefire violations," the bulletin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that no ceasefire agreements with representatives of Syrian settlements had been signed within the past 24 hours.

"The total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements remained 1155… The number of armed formations, which had claimed to observe the ceasefire regime, remained 104," the bulletin said.

The document added that negotiations on joining the ceasefire regime had been continued with field commanders of armed opposition units in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Quneitra.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.