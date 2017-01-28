Hamas, Egyptian Officials Discuss Gaza Blockade, Palestinian Reconciliation

© AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX Israeli Tank Shells Hamas Positions Returning Fire From Gaza

GAZA (Sputnik)One of the leaders of the Palestinian Haman movement Ismail Haniyeh visited Egypt where he discussed Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, as we as intra-Palestinian reconciliation with the country’s authorities, Hamas said on Saturday in a statement.

"The Hamas delegation held a number of productive meetings with Egyptian officials headed Egyptian intelligence chief Maj.-Gen. Khaled Fawzy … The parties discussed the Palestinian reconciliation issue as we as the situation in the Gaza Strip that is under the Israeli blockade, which resulted in a lot of sufferings for our people," the statement said.

A Hamas spokesman told Sputnik that the Egyptian authorities vowed to take measures aimed at improving the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian authorities expect Egypt to reopen the Rafah crossing point that works only several days per month now.

That was the first meeting between Hamas and Egyptian officials since deterioration of the bilateral relations in 2013 caused by overthrow of Egyptian Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

