28 January 2017
    Russia delivered humanitarian aid to Syrian Kessab, Latakia Province

    Thousands of Syrians Receive Humanitarian Support From Russia

    © Sputnik/ Ali Abrahim
    The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has carried out six humanitarian operations in the past 24 hours, delivering aid to over 4,000 civilians.

    The United Nations' peace envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov in Astana on January 22, 2017 on the eve of the start of the Astana peace talks on Syria
    © AFP 2016/ Ilyas Omarov
    Syria Humanitarian Issues to Be Resolved, Not Repeat Libya Scenario – de Mistura
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Aleppo city residents received 3.8 tonnes (metric tons) of bread and 1,500 hot meals in the past 24 hours, the center said in a Saturday statement, adding that overall, over 4,300 civilians received aid in Syria.

    "The Russian center for reconciliation continues work on restoring peaceful life in Syria and providing humanitarian support to the country’s population," the center said.

    Civilians in Syria continue receiving assistance from Russian medical specialists. In the past 24 hours, over 130 civilians in the province of Aleppo received medical help.

    Russia also continues its demining efforts in Syria. Russia specialists have cleared of mines 58 residential buildings in the city of Aleppo and 15 kilometers (9 miles) or roads in the past 24 hours.

    Syria's civilian population has been gravely affected by internal fighting between government forces and opposition and terrorist groups. The civil war has been ongoing since 2011. It has claimed thousands of lives, displacing over 6 million people and leaving over 13 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UN data.

