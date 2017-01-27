Syrian Aircraft Deliver Ammunition to Deir ez-Zor Besieged by Daesh

Last Saturday, the servicemen at the base managed to force terrorists to retreat while the military in the city launched a counter-offensive after Russia and Syrian aircraft carried out strikes on targets of Daesh, banned in Russia and many other countries.
Deir ez-Zor and the nearby airbase have been under siege for over three years, with food and ammunition only delivered by air.
