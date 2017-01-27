No Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have not registered violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has not registered violations over the past 24 hours," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

"The Turkish side has registered 6 violations: four in Damascus, and two in Aleppo provinces," the bulletin said.

According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm any violations registered by Turkey.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.