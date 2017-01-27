Total of 1,155 Settlements Have Joined Syrian Ceasefire - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,155, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Within the last 24 hours, truce agreements have been reached with representatives of seven settlements in Hama [4], Homs [1], and Latakia [2] provinces, bringing the total number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire to 1,155," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

According to the document, negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of armed opposition units operating in Damascus, Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Aleppo provinces.

Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have not registered violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has not registered violations over the past 24 hours," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said.

"The Turkish side has registered 6 violations: four in Damascus, and two in Aleppo provinces," the bulletin said.

According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm any violations registered by Turkey.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.