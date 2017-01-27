Turkish Air Force Killed 57 PKK Fighters in Iraq on January 13-14

ANKARA (Sputnik) – A total of 57 Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters were killed in airstrikes carried out by Turkish forces on January 13-14 in the Metina region of northern Iraq, the Turkish General Staff said Friday.
"Airstrikes on the separatist terror group (PKK) targets killed 57 terrorists, injured a vast number of the fighters in the Metina region on January 13-14," the General Staff said, adding that several defensive positions which had been used by the fighters were damaged.
The Kurds are living in parts of Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria. In Turkey, they represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state.
