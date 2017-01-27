US-Led Coalition Conducts Nine Airstrikes Near Syria’s Raqqa

"Near Ar Raqqah, nine strikes engaged an ISIL [Islamic State] tactical unit and destroyed 10 oil refinement stills, five oil storage tanks, three oil pump jacks, an ISIL-held building, and two oil tanker trucks," the release stated on Friday.
The coalition carried out one airstrike each near Ab Kamal, At Tanf and Deir ez-Zor, hitting an oil well head and pump jack and damaging a supply route.
The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.
The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.
