17:04 GMT +327 January 2017
    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, an Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran

    Iran to Become 4th Stable Isotope Producer Following Deals With Russia

    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi, File
    Middle East
    19150

    Iran Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi stated that a deal was reached between Moscow and Teharan, to convert Iran's Fordo uranium enrichment plant into a production facility for stable, non-radioactive, isotopes.

    (From L-R), Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Iraq's Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, Turkey's Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Jordan's Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh, speak together around a table during a bilateral meeting where they discussed the crisis in Syria, in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 15, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool
    Kerry Praises Russia for Playing Crucial Role to Reach Iran Nuclear Deal
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran will become the wold's fourth stable isotope producer as a result of recent cooperation deals with Russia, Iran Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told IRNA on Friday.

    On January 19, a deal was reached between Moscow and Teharan, to convert Iran's Fordo uranium enrichment plant into a production facility for stable, non-radioactive, isotopes.

    Kamalvandi noted that stable isotopes have industrial and medical applications and the material is currently only produced in Russia, the United States and Europe’s Urenco Group, which operates uranium enrichment plants in Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

    The official said a second deal, on a roadmap for producing fuel, was also signed during his trip to Russia, adding that it was significant, as Iran's ultimate goal for enrichment was fuel production.

    He stressed that fuel production was a complex process, and one that Russia had a great deal of experience with. According to Kamalvandi, Russia is carrying out 40 percent of the world’s enrichment and intends to carry out 60 percent by 2030.

    Part of Arak heavy water nuclear facilities is seen, near the central city of Arak. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Mehdi Marizad
    Iran’s Heavy Water Stock Within Limits Set Under Nuclear Deal – Russian Envoy
    The country’s first nuclear power plant in Bushehr, a project overseen by Russia, is still operational, and a further two power plants are anticipated to be built in cooperation with Russia’s nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

    The agreement between Russia and Iran on the Fordo plant is in compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action regarding Iran's nuclear program.

    Iran’s deal with Russia on the first stage of the Bushehr project, Bushehr 1, dates back to 1992. The first reactor was connected to the national electric grid in 2011 and reached full capacity the following year. Rosatom is preparing to build a second reactor, with works on a third one slated to start in 2026.

    Tags:
    isotopes, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, Iran, Russia
    All comments

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      The STORM is coming. TRUMP is ISRAELI PUPPET. And IF Russia keep DRAGGING FEET, it will be DIRE consequences.
      Go talk with IRAN get permission for two bases. To guard the PASS. Troubles could begin with all ships from IRAN been inspected against their will.
      IRAQ could become a NO FLY ZONE for IRAN, because is U.S PUPPET 100%. Turkey will follow.
      STOP been NAIVE. Go get two bases, also ask IRAN to become full SCO member,. And CSTO.
      The feet DRAGGING will have consequences. HORRIBLE one's.
      As TRUMP r negotiation is to get ALL IRAN resources, in exchange for no sanctions. WATCH!!

      BEST to WORK FAST.. END the FEET DRAGGING..
      About NATO, E.U, U.K U.S spying, it been in Russia FOREVER. They spy in other countries, do coups and want everyone to seat like school pre K kids.
      So MOVE now. Not tomorrow. I would had asked LONG AGO to Iran.
