17:05 GMT +327 January 2017
    Syrians walk past a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus on March 15, 2016

    UK Continues to Insist No Peace in Syria Possible While Assad in Power

    Middle East
    The United Kingdom continues to adhere to its previous stance on Syria, insisting that peace in the country cannot be established while President Bashar Assad remains in power, a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office told Sputnik on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson suggested, speaking to the Lords International Relations Committee, that Britain might "have to think afresh" about its stance on Assad and be "open-minded" about the terms and timescale for his resignation. The statement triggered media reports on the United Kingdom's shift in Syria policy.

    "It is the UK’s long-standing position that there can be no sustainable peace in Syria while Assad remains in power. He is responsible for the majority of the deaths of his own citizens," the Foreign Office spokesperson told Sputnik, asked on the policy change.

    The United Kingdom has been one of the fiercest critics of the Russian policy in Syria in Europe. However, change in the administration in the United States, Britain’s closest ally on the international stage, may entail the United Kingdom's shift on a number of aspects in its foreign policy.

    A Syrian girl holds her national flag bearing a portrait of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad
    Syria Risks Further Deterioration if Assad Removed - Kurdish Party
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May is visiting Washington on Friday to meet with US President Donald Trump, thus becoming the first foreign leader to be welcomed in the White House.

    The two leaders are expected to address the Syria issue, trade and economic relations.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

      ivanwa88
      Boris stop trying to shift the blame out of your lap onto Assad its the UK more than US that has been behind the 100 year old quest to shore up the crumbling empire.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      At the end of the day it absolutely nothing to do with us in the UK. President Assad is the elected head of state and his friends in Russia and Iran, who have been invited to lend a hand, have no problems, defending Syria, with the legal Syrian Forces.

      So why, apart from wanting the natural resources, does the UK believe they have the right to dictate? How would we handle it, if Syria sent a team of liver eating, head choppers (forgot, the UK Government has done that) to the UK and then operated a no fly zone, over the UK, because they did not like the Queen or Theresa May?
    • Reply
      cast235
      Of course. They started all that , supported opposition that is AL NUSRA re branded.
      Just ignore them and when possible kick them OUT of SYRIA> SHOW them who is the BOSS in town.

      ALSO time PUTIN stop smiling , get REAL and stop all U.K's investments in Russia . Including any owning of any fields. Buy them OFF.
