27 January 2017
    Exterior View of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG)

    Syrian Opposition Should 'Form Single Delegation' for Geneva Talks Success

    Middle East
    Syrian opposition groups should form a joint delegation to facilitate the upcoming talks in Geneva, the leader of the Movement of the Pluralistic Society said.

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Different groups of Syrian opposition should form a joint delegation in order to reach positive results at the forthcoming settlement talks in the Swiss city of Geneva, Randa Kassis, Syria’s secular opposition leader from the Movement of the Pluralistic Society, told Sputnik on Friday.

    "We have discussed… a possibility to form a single delegation to participate in the negotiations. If we go to Geneva just like we have gone to the third round of Geneva talks or to the peace negotiations in Geneva last year, we will not get anything new and it would be just a waste of time," Kassis said.

    She said that the opposition should use an opportunity provided by agreements between Russia and Turkey on the Syrian issue, adding that there were still several difficulties with the Riyadh-backed opposition representatives.

    The next round of UN-mediated Syria settlement talks in Geneva is expected to take place on February 8. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a meeting with Syrian opposition figures said that United Nations had decided to postpone the Geneva talks to the end of next month, but the office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura did not confirm the postponement.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

