Register
17:04 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Ankara (Turkey)

    Principle of Separation of Powers Should Remain Intact for Turkey's Constitution

    © Flickr/ Jorge Franganillo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 16401

    As the Turkish parliament approves constitutional amendments that give more power to the president, Temel Karamollaoglu, the chairman of the country's Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi/SP) explains to Sputnik Turkiye why his party does not support the constitutional reforms.

    Turkish Parliament convene to debate on the proposed constitutional changes in Ankara, Turkey, January 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Turkish Parliament Approves Bill Boosting Presidential Powers
    Early on Saturday, Turkish parliamentarians approved the bill on amendments to the country's constitution broadening the powers of the president, thus clearing the way for the country to becoming a presidential republic.

    President Erdogan has vowed to "evaluate" the constitutional amendment package as soon as possible. After his approval, the issue is to be submitted to a public referendum later in April, where the public will vote on 18 amendments to the country's constitution.

    If approved in the referendum, the new legislation will come into force starting from 2019.

    By then, Turkey "would be abandoning the European-style 'parliamentary system' it has been adhering to since the beginning of the republic in 1923 – or even from the first Ottoman Constitution of 1876," says the US-based website Al-Monitor, which reports on the Middle East.

    In this system, it further elaborates, the president is a nonpartisan head of state, whereas the real executive power lies in the hands of the prime minister.

    "Erdogan had no problem with this design throughout his first decade in power when he himself was the prime minister. Once he decided to run for the presidency in 2012, however, he and his advisers began advocating the 'presidential system' and a new constitution that would allow that."

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following the National Security Council and cabinet meetings at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 20, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN
    Erdogan Vows to Consider Bill Boosting Presidential Powers ‘As Soon As Possible’
    The amendments to the legislation mean that the President becomes the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and will have the right to appoint military positions in the army. The bill also implies that the post of Prime Minister will be abolished, and the right to form the government will be given to the President.

    Also, according to amendments, the President will have the right to dissolve Parliament at any time. The composition of the Parliament will be expanded from 550 to 600 legislators.

    "This, in fact, has been the grand ambition of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the past few years. But only now, thanks to the political alliance they formed with the Nationalist Action Party (MHP), they can find enough mandates in the parliament – more than 330 seats out of 550 – to realize this major transition," Al-Monitor says.

    Commenting on the issue, Temel Karamollaoglu, the chairman of the country's Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi/SP) explained to Sputnik Turkiye why his party does not support the constitutional reforms.

    While not ruling out completely the transition towards the new form of governing, the politician and his party are convinced that it should be based on a different principle – the principle of separation of powers.

    Turkish soldier handles a national flag at the monument of Sukru Pasa, a national hero who defended Edirne region during the Balkan War in 1913, in Edirne, western Turkey (File)
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Switch to Presidential Republic System Unlikely to Solve All Turkey's Problems
    "We have made our position clear from the very start of the discussion on the presidential republic. We are not against the presidential system as such, but it is important to us that it is based on the principle of separation of powers," he told Sputnik.

    "Under such a principle the president is the head of the executive power. He does not need the approval of Majlis (the country's parliament, also referred to as Grand National Assembly), however he, in turn, can't interfere into the work of the parliament," he further elaborated.

    The parliament, he said, is a legislative body, which also executes control over the country's budget and its executive power.

    However the constitutional amendments which were submitted to parliament for approval, completely contradict the idea of the separation of powers.

    "The suggested amendments grant the president the right to dissolve the parliament. This might lead to a situation when the president can simply dissolve the parliament if it does not approve the laws which answer his own interests," Temel Karamollaoglu explained to Sputnik.

    The president gets the leverage to influence on the judicial power, which should remain independent. And on the legal system, which the whole state structure should be based on, the politician continued.

    Turkish flag. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN
    Turkey Could Hold Referendum on New Constitution in Early Summer 2017
    Hence neither he nor his party can support these amendments and a presidential system such as this one.

    However, the politician further noted, the fact that President Erdogan has not approved the document right away and postponed it until his return from the East Africa, where he is currently on a visit, might signify that he might offer some more changes to the suggested amendments and might send it back for to parliament for further approval. At least, this is what the Felicity Party hopes for, he finally stated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Switch to Presidential Republic System Unlikely to Solve All Turkey's Problems
    Terror Attacks in Turkey Likely Before Constitution Amendment Vote - Deputy PM
    Draft of Turkey's New Constitution to Be Submitted to Parliament Friday
    Tags:
    constitutional amendments, presidential republic, Turkish Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi/SP), Turkish Parliament, Temel Karamollaoğlu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Ankara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok