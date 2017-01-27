Forces Not Adhering to Ceasefire in Syria to Be Eliminated - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The sides that have not joined the ceasefire in Syria will be treated as combatants, subject to elimination, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Thus, those who do not comply, those who did not join this [ceasefire] regime and continue military activity, of course, are regarded as fighting entities and are subject to elimination, because these people have not entered this process," Zakharova said.

A nationwide ceasefire in Syria, excluding extremist groups, came into effect on December 30 with Russia, Turkey and Iran serving as guarantors of the agreement.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.