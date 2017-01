–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Syrian Kurds welcome the exclusion of the word "Arab" from the "Syrian Arab Republic" title in the Russian draft of the Syrian constitution, a member of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) said Friday.

"There are some very positive suggestions among those made by Russia. It includes the removal of the word 'Arab' from the Syrian title, so that it reads 'Syrian Republic' instead of 'Syrian Arab Republic'," Khaled Issa told Sputnik.

