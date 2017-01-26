Register
    Participants in a meeting on Syria in Astana

    Armed Opposition's Vow to Commit to Truce Astana Talks' Key Achievement

    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov
    Middle East
    0 7910

    Armed opposition groups reaffirming their commitment to the Syrian truce was the most prominent accomplishment of the peace talks in Astana, Syria’s Ambassador to China and former Ambassador to the United States Imad Moustapha told Sputnik, adding that no "miracles" should be expected from a single round of talks.

    Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Russia Registers Three Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During the intra-Syrian talks held in the Kazakh capital on January 23-24, representatives of the Syrian armed opposition confirmed their commitment to the nationwide ceasefire agreement.

    “A solid step forward … We should not expect miracles from a single meeting after years of fierce hostilities. The significant achievement is really the agreement to cease fire for a longtime. This is conducive to conducting fruitful political talks – which are the only way forward to end this conflict,” Moustapha said.

    The Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire.

    The latest nationwide Syrian ceasefire, excluding extremist groups, came into effect on December 30. Russia, Turkey and Iran serve as guarantors of the agreement.

