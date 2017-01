MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Iranian news agency Fars, the ministry's spokesman Bahram Qassemi labeled Israel’s actions as inconsistent with the international law and called on the international community to interfere.

In December 2016, the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling on Israel to immediately cease all settlement activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with which Israel has so far refused to comply.

Earlier this week, Israel approved the construction of another 2,500 housing units in the areas disputed by Palestine.